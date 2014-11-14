TOKYO Nov 14 Takata Corp said on Friday it would add two new production lines at its Monclova factory in Mexico to meet replacement demand for air bag inflators at the centre of a recall of millions of vehicles worldwide.

A spokeswoman at Takata said she could not disclose the scope of the capacity increase, adding that it had been planned before the expansion of a Takata-related recall by top customer Honda Motor Co on Thursday. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)