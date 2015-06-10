By David Morgan
| WASHINGTON, June 10
said on Wednesday that they are looking into a possible seventh
death linked to defective Takata air bag inflators, a Louisiana
woman who died after her 2005 Honda Civic hit a utility pole in
the early hours of April 5.
A lawsuit filed on Monday in U.S. District Court by the
family of the victim, 22-year-old Kylan Rae Langlinais, claims
the car's Takata driver-side air bag exploded on impact, sending
shards of metal into the passenger compartment and severing the
woman's carotid artery. She died four days later.
The lawsuit names Honda Motor Co Ltd and Takata
Corp as defendants.
It surfaced just weeks after federal auto safety regulators
announced the recall of millions of defective Takata air bag
inflators linked to six other deaths and hundreds of injuries
worldwide.
"We are aware of the crash and we are gathering information
from the manufacturer and from the attorneys representing the
victim's family," said Gordon Trowbridge, a spokesman for the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
A Takata spokesman declined to comment.
Honda said in a statement that it was also trying to gather
more information: "The crash may have resulted in the rupture of
the Takata driver front airbag inflator. Honda is now in
communication with representatives of the family."
The recall involves driver-side and passenger-side air bag
inflators in vehicles made by 11 automakers. But all the deaths
have occurred in cars manufactured by Honda, Takata's top
customer.
(Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Christian Plumb)