WAHINGTON/DETROIT Dec 3 Chrysler Group has informally told regulators it will expand a U.S. recall of vehicles with Takata Corp passenger-side air bags, a top regulator said.

David Friedman, deputy director of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, told reporters about the expanded recall on Wednesday after a U.S. Congressional hearing on problems with Takata air bags in older vehicles sold by at least 10 automakers.

In June, the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles unit recalled about 371,000 Dodge, Ram and Chrysler brand cars and trucks from model years 2003 to 2007 equipped with Takata passenger-side air bags in Florida, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The NHTSA told Chrysler last week it wanted the Michigan-based automaker to widen the recall to include the coastal areas of Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, as well as southern Georgia, Guam, Saipan and American Samoa.

Friedman said he was awaiting a formal submission from Chrysler with the details.

Chrysler and nine other automakers in June began recalling vehicles registered in some high-humidity states and U.S. territories because the Takata air bags in those vehicles can rupture and spray metal shards.

In the congressional hearing on Wednesday, Takata quality chief Hiroshi Shimizu said faults in the manufacturing of the air bag inflators caused them to become defective when exposed to high humidity over an extended period.

Friedman said Honda Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co had already expanded the recall to include the wider area. (Editing by Andre Grenon)