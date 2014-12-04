(Adds NHTSA comment)
By Eric Beech and Paul Lienert
WAHINGTON/DETROIT Dec 3 Chrysler Group will
expand a U.S. recall of vehicles with Takata Corp
passenger-side air bags, but stopped short of including all
models regulators wanted, the automaker said on Wednesday.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wanted
Chrysler to expand a June recall of about 371,000 Dodge, Ram and
Chrysler brand cars and trucks from model years 2003 to 2007.
Chrysler chose to expand the recall only for 2003 model Ram
pickup trucks. Chrysler said in a statement the expansion
affects 149,150 pickup trucks, some of which were included in
the June recall.
"At this time, data analysis indicates the front
passenger-side (Takata air bag) inflators in affected pickups
represent the only additional risk outside" the June recall
region covering Florida, Puerto Rico, Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin
Islands, Chrysler said in a statement.
"Chrysler's latest recall is insufficient, doesn't meet our
demands, and fails to include all inflators covered by Takata's
defect information report," NHTSA said on Wednesday in an
emailed statement.
NHTSA demanded a recall of all vehicles with passenger side
inflators covered by Takata's defect information report and to
start notifying customers of the original recall before December
19.
Chrysler's recall expansion only covers one inflator, of the
two types they use.
NHTSA Deputy Director David Friedman said last week in a
letter to Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of Chrysler Group
and its parent Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , to
expand the recall areas for all models recalled in June.
Chrysler was among 10 automakers who began in June to recall
older model vehicles equipped with Takata passenger-side air
bags in areas with high humidity including Florida, Puerto Rico,
Hawaii and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Chrysler is expanding the recall for its 2003 model year
pickup trucks to include Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana,
Mississippi, Texas, American Samoa, Guam and Saipan.
NHTSA said that defective Takata air bag inflators in
certain vehicles can rupture and spray metal shards.
Chrysler said it is not aware of any injuries or accidents
in the affected vehicles nor have its laboratory tests yielded
any failures.
In the congressional hearing on Wednesday, Takata quality
chief Hiroshi Shimizu said faults in manufacturing of air bag
inflators caused some to become defective when exposed to high
humidity over an extended period.
