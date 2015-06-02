(Adds details, quotes from Takata executive)
By Paul Lienert and David Morgan
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, June 2 Takata Corp will
"rapidly" reduce production of a volatile chemical that has been
linked to ruptured air bag inflators, a company executive told
U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday.
The chemical, ammonium nitrate, "appears to be one of the
factors" contributing to inflator ruptures linked to six deaths
and hundreds of injuries, Kevin Kennedy, executive vice
president of Takata subsidiary TK Holdings, said.
Kennedy told a House subcommittee that Takata has "alternate
propellants now with guanidine nitrate. We started production a
year or two ago, and we're continuing to ramp those up. I think
overall you will see our production of ammonium nitrate go down
rapidly."
Takata is the only major air bag manufacturer using ammonium
nitrate as an air bag propellant. Kennedy said Takata plans to
continue using ammonium nitrate, including a newer version of
the compound that does not react as violently to moisture.
However, the company is still supplying some automakers with
an older inflator and propellant that uses an earlier version of
the compound. The older-style inflators also have been installed
as replacement parts in an unspecified number of vehicles over
the past year and may have to be replaced by newer designs,
Kennedy said.
Representative Michael Burgess, the Texas Republican who
chaired Tuesday's House subcommittee hearing, said he "couldn't
believe what they were telling me."
"They are still making an air bag with ammonium nitrate as a
propellant without a desiccant and they're putting that in
replacement vehicles and new vehicles," Burgess said. "It almost
seems like there should be a warning label stamped on the car."
Kennedy said Takata has been buying replacement inflators
from competitors TRW Automotive Inc and Autoliv Inc
, both of which use guanidine nitrate.
Last month, half of the replacement inflators that Takata
shipped to automakers came from TRW and Autoliv, Kennedy said,
adding that the figure will rise to 70 percent by the end of the
year.
Kennedy said Takata has shipped 4 million replacement
inflators to automakers.
Earlier on Tuesday, the top U.S. auto safety regulator said
that some of those replacement parts may not offer consumers a
remedy that lasts the life of the car.
Many cars equipped with older Takata air bag systems could
have to be fixed more than once, said Mark Rosekind, head of the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
He told a House subcommittee on Tuesday that his agency is
still sifting through more than 2.4 million pages of documents
from Takata, and has not determined why some of Takata's air bag
inflators explode.
As a result, Rosekind said, parts being produced to fix more
than 30 million vehicles included in a recall NHTSA ordered last
month may themselves have to be replaced.
Lawmakers repeatedly asked Rosekind when owners of affected
vehicles can be sure that their air bags are safe.
Because of the size and scope of the recall, which now
covers about 13 percent of U.S. cars on the road, "a replacement
part may not be immediately available" for some owners, Rosekind
acknowledged.
Lawmakers wanted to know if those replacement parts are
different enough from the original parts that they will not
experience similar defects over time.
Rosekind in turn urged support for the proposed Grow America
Act, which would give NHTSA more budget and greater oversight
over safety defects, and would raise the maximum penalty that
NHTSA could levy on car companies and suppliers to $300 million
from $35 million.
Rosekind said NHTSA plans a public hearing this fall on the
Takata air bag issues.
Those issues have taken on increasing urgency this year as
Takata has continued to expand the list of potentially defective
air bags.
The inflators in those air bags are prone to rupture and
send shrapnel into vehicle occupants. They have been linked to
hundreds of injuries, according to NHTSA.
Ten passenger-car manufacturers since 2008 have announced
recalls involving ruptured inflators in Takata air bags, and
their dealers have been replacing the affected parts as they
have become available from the company and, more recently, other
suppliers.
Another complication is that the recall involves both
driver- and passenger-side air bags. Neither Takata nor NHTSA
can say how many vehicles in total may be affected or how much
overlap there may be.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit and David Morgan in
Washington; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Chris Reese)