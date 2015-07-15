TOKYO, July 15 Daihatsu Motor Co said it would recall about 292,000 cars including the Esse minivehicle in Japan to replace air bag inflators made by supplier Takata Corp.

Takata is at the centre of the recalls of vehicles equipped with air bag inflators that can explode with too much force and spray metal fragments inside vehicles. Regulators have linked eight deaths to the component. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)