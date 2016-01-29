TOKYO Jan 29 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp said on Friday its top executive had no intention to resign as of now, after Reuters reported the company would tell automakers that Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada was willing to resign and take responsibility for a massive safety recall.

Pressure has been building on Tokyo-based Takata for almost two years over defective air bags that can explode with excessive force and shoot shrapnel inside the car - a problem that has ballooned into a damaging crisis affecting nearly 50 million vehicles.

Reuters earlier reported that Takata would tell customers that Takada, grandson of the group's founder, was willing to step down. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)