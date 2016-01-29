TOKYO Jan 29 Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp
said on Friday its top executive had no intention to
resign as of now, after Reuters reported the company would tell
automakers that Chairman and CEO Shigehisa Takada was willing to
resign and take responsibility for a massive safety recall.
Pressure has been building on Tokyo-based Takata for almost
two years over defective air bags that can explode with
excessive force and shoot shrapnel inside the car - a problem
that has ballooned into a damaging crisis affecting nearly 50
million vehicles.
Reuters earlier reported that Takata would tell customers
that Takada, grandson of the group's founder, was willing to
step down.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)