DETROIT Dec 19 FCA US, the former
Chrysler Group, on Friday expanded a U.S. regional recall of
older cars with potentially defective driver-side Takata air
bags to a global action, affecting more than 3.3 million
vehicles.
FCA was one of five automakers asked by U.S. regulator
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last month to
expand a recall of such vehicles beyond a limited area with high
humidity.
The FCA total for Takata Corp -related recalls is
now 3,672,770, including affected passenger-side airbags.
The number of vehicles recalled globally, for all
automakers, since 2008 for Takata air bag problems tops 24
million.
Takata has said that extended exposure to high humidity
could damage the propellant in the inflators, causing them to
spray vehicle occupants with metal shrapnel when the air bags
inflate.
Ford Motor Co expanded its recall to a national U.S.
action on Thursday, joining Honda Motor Co and Mazda
Motor Corp. Only BMW has not expanded its
regional recall and officials with the German automaker could
not be reached to comment.
Driver-side air bag inflator incidents have been linked to
at least five deaths, none in FCA vehicles.
FCA said neither it nor Takata has identified a defect in
the affected population of inflators, which the automaker said
are different from the ones linked to the five deaths. FCA said
it continues to study the suspect inflators.
Outside of Florida, one of the regions covered by the
initial regional recall, no FCA vehicles have been linked to an
air bag that has deployed with too much force, the company said.
It is aware of one injury related to the issue in an older-model
sedan in Florida.
FCA said the expanded recall includes 2,890,785 vehicles in
the United States, 258,586 in Canada, 66,436 in Mexico and
99,030 outside of North America.
Covered are certain 2004-2007 model-year vehicles, including
Dodge Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickups, Dodge Durango and
Chrysler Aspen SUVs, Chrysler 300 and Dodge Charger sedans,
Dodge Magnum station wagons and Mitsubishi Raider and Dodge
Dakota small pickups, the company said.
Last week, FCA expanded its U.S. recall of vehicles with
Takata passenger-side air bags, adding more affected regions.
