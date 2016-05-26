UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TOKYO May 26 Takata Corp's external steering committee charged with developing a restructuring plan for the embattled auto parts maker is talking with "several funds" including Kohlberg Kravis Roberts (KKR), a source with knowledge of the matter said.
The source, who spoke on condition on anonymity, did not say whether the funds had approached the committee to propose sponsoring Takata, or whether they had been approached.
The Nikkei business daily reported earlier on Thursday U.S. private equity firm KKR had proposed taking about a 60 percent stake in Takata, the Japanese company at the centre of a massive recall for defective air bag parts. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Editing by Stephen Coates)
TOKYO, Feb 4 A steering committee for Takata Corp has selected U.S.-based auto parts supplier Key Safety Systems as the final bidder to extend financial support for the Japanese air bag maker, three sources with knowledge of the process have told Reuters.
