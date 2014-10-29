WASHINGTON Oct 29 U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday
called for an independent review of the leading auto safety
regulator and a report on whether it can do more to manage
product recalls and detect deadly flaws.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the main
watchdog for car design dangers, has come under scrutiny over
its handling of recent alerts like air bags that can deploy with
deadly force.
"To what extent has NHTSA successfully adapted to new
developments in automotive technology?" reads the request to the
Government Accountability Office, an investigative arm of
Congress.
The bipartisan request came from six lawmakers of the U.S.
House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
According to the letters requesting the investigation,
lawmakers want to know "why NHTSA did not act more quickly to
mandate recalls before the auto companies did so voluntarily."
Earlier this year, General Motors recalled more than
2 million vehicles due to faulty ignition switches, the letter
said.
In recent months, NHTSA has tried to manage a separate
massive recall for potentially defective Takata Corp
air bags that could spray shrapnel at occupants.
(Reporting by Patrick Rucker; Editing by Richard Chang)