TORONTO May 28 A Canadian recall by Honda Motor Co to replace air bag inflators made by Takata Corp will see vehicles that were repaired under previous recalls brought back in for another round of replacements, the company said on Thursday.

"All driver's front airbag inflators replaced under previous recalls will be replaced again under this safety recall," said Honda Canada spokeswoman Maki Inoue in an email, in response to questions from Reuters.

The news came as Honda expanded recalls by 350,000 vehicles in the United States and 340,000 vehicles in Japan, after Tokyo-based parts supplier Takata agreed to comply with U.S. orders to expand some of its previous recalls. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chris Reese)