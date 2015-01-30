BRIEF-H&R REIT announces $100 mln senior unsecured debenture financing
* H&R Real Estate Investment Trust announces $100 mm senior unsecured debenture financing
DETROIT Jan 30 Honda Motor Co on Friday said it has confirmed that a Takata Corp air bag inflator ruptured in a Jan. 18 crash in Texas that killed the driver.
Prior to this incident, Takata air bags had been linked to at least five deaths.
On Thursday, Honda issued a statement about the fatal crash involving a 2002 Honda Accord with a Takata air bag but had not yet confirmed that the inflator had ruptured. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall)
* Announces financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2016
SANTIAGO, April 5 Freeport McMoRan Inc is awaiting final details on a temporary export permit in Indonesia, which would end a 12-week ban that has cost the world's biggest publicly traded copper company nearly $1 billion in lost revenues, its top executives told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.