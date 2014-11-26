(Adds NHTSA comment)
By Paul Lienert
DETROIT Nov 26 Honda Motor Co recalled
a small number of cars equipped with Takata Corp air
bags in March 2002, two years before the first known injury that
Honda and Takata have linked to a defective air bag inflator,
Reuters has learned.
In its March 2002 recall notice, retrieved by Reuters during
a search of U.S. safety databases, Honda told U.S. safety
regulators that inflators in passenger air bags could rupture
because of improper welds.
Since 2008, Honda and nine other manufacturers have recalled
more than 10 million cars in the United States and more than 16
million world-wide for ruptured Takata inflators that have been
connected to five deaths in Honda cars, including one in
Malaysia.
Government documents on the 2002 Honda recall raise
questions about when Takata and Honda became first aware of
potential problems with ruptured air bag inflators and whether
they had acted fast enough to inform U.S. safety regulators.
The 2002 notice could also trigger more intense scrutiny
from U.S. lawmakers, regulators and investigators given that
Honda's senior executive told a U.S. Senate hearing last week
that the automaker first learned of an inflator rupture in 2004.
"This remained the only rupture we were aware of until three
years later," Rick Schostek, Honda North America executive vice
president, told the hearing.
Honda and Takata did not immediately respond to requests for
comment on the 2002 recall.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
on Wednesday said it is "actively investigating" Honda and has
received the automaker's response to the agency's Nov. 5 special
order seeking documents and details related to air bags and
inflators, going back to 1998.
In its 2002 recall notice, Honda said a dealer in November
2001 reported an "improper deployment" of a Takata air bag in a
Honda Accord, and that Honda and the Japanese safety equipment
maker immediately began an investigation and inspected the
vehicle.
No passenger was seated in the car when the air bag
deployed, Honda said. No injuries were reported.
The Japanese automaker recalled 2,686 cars, including the
2000 Accord and the 2000 Acura TL, according to NHTSA records.
Honda in September 2009 informed NHTSA that it was aware of
an "unusual deployment" of an air bag in one of its cars in May
2004 - the first public notice of an inflator-related injury.
The 2009 letter to NHTSA was connected with the expansion of
a November 2008 recall of nearly 4,000 Honda cars because the
driver-side air bag inflator could rupture and spray metal
fragments into the vehicle interior.
Honda expanded the driver air bag recall to 440,000 cars in
2009, and eventually to 2.5 million by late 2011. Since then,
Honda has recalled another 5.1 million cars in the United States
to address issues with both driver and passenger air bag
inflators that could rupture.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, Bernard
Orr)