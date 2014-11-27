By Paul Lienert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Nov 27 Honda Motor Co said it
was aware of a ruptured Takata air bag inflator in a car that
was covered by a 2002 recall but the inflator design was
different from one that ruptured in a 2004 accident.
The 2004 accident, which was not publicly disclosed until
2009, had previously been the first disclosed instance of a
ruptured Takata inflator in a Honda car.
A Honda spokesman on Thursday said the 2002 recall "is
unrelated to all later ruptures" and "involves a prior
generation of air bag inflators than the ones that are the
subject of subsequent recalls."
The air bags in both Honda cars were supplied by Japan's
Takata Corp, which made the air bags installed in more
than 10 million cars from Honda and other manufacturers that
have been recalled since 2008.
A Takata spokesman on Thursday confirmed that the ruptured
inflator involved in the 2002 Honda recall was of a different
design that the ones involved in later recalls that began in
2008.
Inflators in the later-model Takata air bags have been
susceptible to rupture, especially when exposed to moisture, and
can spray hot metal fragments into vehicle occupants. The
defective air bags and inflators have been linked to at least
five deaths, all in Honda cars.
U.S. government safety records showed that Honda recalled a
small number of cars equipped with Takata air bags in March
2002, two years before the first known injury that Honda and
Takata have linked to a defective inflator, Reuters revealed on
Wednesday.
In its official recall notice in 2002, Honda told the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that inflators in
passenger air bags in the 2000 Honda Accord and 2000 Acura TL
could rupture because of improper welds.
In the same notice, Honda said a dealer in November 2001
reported an "improper deployment" of a Takata air bag in an
Accord, and that Honda and Takata immediately began an
investigation and inspected the vehicle. No passenger was seated
in the car when the air bag deployed, Honda said, and no
injuries were reported.
A senior Honda executive told a U.S. Senate hearing last
week that the automaker first learned of an inflator rupture in
2004.
"This remained the only rupture we were aware of until three
years later," Rick Schostek, Honda North America executive vice
president, told the hearing.
On Thursday, a Honda spokesman said Schostek was referring
to the later-model inflators, not the ones involved in the 2002
recall. That recalled involved 2000 model year cars. The
spokesman said the inflator design was changed for the 2001
model year.
The 2001 accident involved in the 2002 recall is the first
incident of a ruptured Takata inflator in a Honda vehicle that
Honda is aware of, the Honda spokesman said Thursday.
"The issue identified in the 2002 inflator recall is quite
different from the propellant-related issues identified" in
later-model inflators referenced by Schostek, the spokesman
said.
The ruptured inflator involved in the 2002 Honda recall was
not mentioned by Schostek in the Senate hearing because "it is
not relevant to the issues associated with the Takata air bag
inflator ruptures that were the subject of the hearing," the
spokesman said.
The spokesman also said the propellant in the inflators
involved in the 2002 recall "is of a different formula and
physical shape than the propellant used in later designs that
have been recalled."
A congressional subcommittee has scheduled a hearing next
Wednesday on the Takata recalls.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)