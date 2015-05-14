* Honda recalls close to another 4.9 mln vehicles
* Daihatsu recalls nearly 260,000 of its cars
* Takata shares close down 5.4 pct
TOKYO, May 14 Honda Motor Co on
Thursday recalled close to 5 million vehicles fitted with
potentially faulty Takata Corp air bag inflators, as
investigations showed the problem behind one of the biggest auto
safety crises may be more widespread than thought.
The latest move by Japan's third largest automaker brings
the overall global total of vehicles recalled for Takata-related
air bags to around 36 million since 2008, and comes a day after
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co recalled
6.5 million vehicles worldwide.
Daihatsu Motors Co Ltd said it recalled nearly
260,000 cars.
Honda said it decided to recall the cars after finding some
Takata bag inflators were not sealed properly, allowing moisture
to seep into the propellent casing that could make the air bag
explode with excessive force, shooting shrapnel inside the
vehicle.
Six deaths have been linked to defective air bags, all on
cars made by Honda, which has borne the brunt of the Takata
recalls to date, and which posted disappointing profit forecasts
last month citing high quality-related costs.
Automakers have been conducting their own investigations
into Takata air bags.
Most of Takata's previous recalls were to replace air bags
made at factories in the United States and Mexico where moisture
got into the casing, the company and automakers have said.
"While we are not able to determine the cause of the
problems there is a possibility there will be more recalls,"
said Honda spokesman Teruhiko Tatebe.
Honda, Toyota and Nissan said the recalls were
precautionary, and there were no reports of accidents or
injuries.
Asked about the latest recalls, a Takata spokesman said the
company would continue to cooperate with the automakers.
Takata Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura told analysts
on Thursday that the company, which has boosted production to
supply replacement inflators, had "no plans for now" to set
aside more cash for the latest recalls, the spokesman added.
RIVAL SUPPLIERS
Honda said it would use replacement parts supplied by Takata
rivals Autoliv and Daicel Corp, as well as by
Takata itself. It said the recall, which includes its Fit
subcompact, did not affect any vehicles in the United States -
where most of its previous recalls have been.
The total Takata-linked recalls top the largest U.S. recall
of 21 million vehicles by Ford Motor Co in the 1980s for a
parking gear problem, according to U.S. safety regulators and
safety advocates.
Takata faces multiple class-action lawsuits in the United
States and Canada, as well as a U.S. criminal investigation and
regulatory probe.
It has said it expects to return to profit this financial
year even though it made few provisions for costs related to the
recall.
