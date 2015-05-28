(Adds expanded recalls in United States, Canada)
By Chang-Ran Kim
TOKYO May 28 Honda Motor Co called
back about 690,000 cars in Japan and the United States to
replace air bag inflators made by Takata Corp after the
Tokyo-based parts supplier last week agreed to comply with U.S.
orders to expand some of its previous recalls.
Honda, Japan's third-biggest automaker, disclosed the recall
in filings in Tokyo and Washington.
Of the recalls announced on Thursday, about 350,000 are of
vehicles registered in the United States and 340,000 are in
Japan, Honda said.
Honda had just expanded its Takata-related recalls by nearly
5 million cars earlier this month to about 20 million vehicles
worldwide since 2008. The move came after its own investigations
found two new problems with inflators it had retrieved for
sampling. The root cause of those defects is unknown.
In Canada, Honda did not widen previous recalls involving
just over 700,000 vehicles, but will issue fresh correspondence
reminding consumers of the safety issue, the company's Canadian
branch said on Thursday.
Takata is at the centre of a global recall of tens of
millions of cars for potentially deadly air bag inflators that
could deploy with too much force and spray metal fragments
inside vehicles. Regulators have linked six deaths to the
component so far, all on Honda's cars.
After months of resisting, Takata last week agreed with the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to roughly double
its U.S.-based recall to 34 million vehicles spanning 11
automakers, including more models and years of production.
Honda said the latest recall in Japan includes about 80,000
cars fitted with driver-side air bag inflators that had been
part of a previous recall, but which had not yet been collected.
Another 260,000 cars would be added to replace
passenger-side air bag inflators in Japan, with more to follow
overseas, Honda said.
The automaker will source replacement inflators for the
additional recalls from Takata, as well as rivals Autoliv Inc
, TRW Automotive, and Daicel Corp, it
said. Earlier this year, Michigan-based TRW was acquired by
Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen.
(Additional reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by
Kenneth Maxwell and Matthew Lewis)