* To restate last FY results due to U.S. accounting rules
* Op profit 652 bln yen in FY ended March 31, down 13 pct
(Recasts, adds details on U.S. accounting rules)
TOKYO, June 12 Honda Motor Co said on
Friday it would restate its financial results for the last
business year, to account for about $360 million in additional
costs to pay for an expanded recall of cars equipped with air
bag parts made by Takata Corp.
Japan's third-largest automaker said in a statement it
estimated additional spending of 44.8 billion yen ($363 million)
after Takata, its top supplier of air bags, agreed to an
expanded recall in the United States last month.
A Honda spokesman said the added quality costs had to be
booked for the year that ended on March 31, rather than during
the current year, due to accounting rules in the United States.
The revised earnings figures will be disclosed at the end of
this month, the company said.
Honda reported in late April an operating profit of 651.7
billion yen for the year ended March, down 13 percent from the
previous year.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
ordered Takata to declare more inflators defective last
November, a directive that the Japanese supplier only complied
with last month.
U.S. accounting rules would deem the extra spending for the
expanded recalls as something that should have been foreseen and
provisioned for during the last business year, the Honda
spokesman said.
Takata is at the centre of the recall of millions of
vehicles equipped with potentially deadly air bag inflators,
which can explode with too much force and spray metal fragments
inside vehicles. Regulators have linked at least six deaths to
the component, all in cars made by Honda.
Honda declined to disclose the number of vehicles involved
for the estimated recall cost.
($1 = 123.4900 yen)
