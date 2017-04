TOKYO Jan 29 Honda Motor attended a meeting with air bag maker Takata Corp on Friday, the executive vice president of Japan's third-largest automaker, Tetsuo Iwamura, told an earnings briefing.

He offered no further comment.

Reuters earlier reported that Takata would tell customers that its CEO Shigehisa Takada, grandson of the group's founder, was willing to resign over the auto industry's biggest recall. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)