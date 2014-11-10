TOKYO Nov 10 Honda Motor Co's CEO said
he would prioritise quality improvements over the company's
target of selling 6 million cars in the year starting April
2016, as the automaker recalls millions of cars to fix
potentially defective air bags.
Concerns about potentially defective air bags made by Takata
Corp have led to recalls of millions of cars by 10
automakers in the United States, mainly Honda.
"My heart aches over the fact that our customers have been
injured or killed in our products with air bags," Honda Chief
Executive Takanobu Ito told reporters at an event to launch the
new hybrid Legend model.
"We are, as are other companies, conducting regional recalls
in the southern states of the United States and analysing the
data. What we need to do first is to get those result and take
appropriate action."
(Reporting by Mari Saito and Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran
Kim; Editing by Ryan Woo)