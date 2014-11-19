BRIEF-BATS says prospectus relating to medium term note programme
* Supplementary prospectus dated 20 March 2017 relating to £15,000,000,000 euro medium term note programme Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO Nov 19 Honda Motor Co said on Wednesday it had not received a notice from U.S. safety regulators about expanding nationwide a previous region-specific recall of flawed air bags supplied by Takata Corp.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Agency's (NHTSA) call for a recall expansion was prompted by an August incident in North Carolina, outside the area previously included in a recall involving hot and humid regions.
"Honda will continue to cooperate with NHTSA in its industry-wide effort to investigate abnormal air bag inflator deployments, including, as warranted by the developing investigation, the possibility of expanding the recalls affecting our vehicles," Honda said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
GARNER, Iowa/MEXICO CITY, March 22 Farmers in the U.S. agricultural heartland that helped elect Donald Trump are now pushing his administration to avoid a trade dispute with Mexico, fearing retaliatory tariffs that could hit over $3 billion in U.S. exports.