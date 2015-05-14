TOKYO May 14 Honda Motor Co said on
Thursday it would recall another 4.8 million cars globally to
replace potentially fatal air bag inflators made by Japan's
Takata Corp, already at the centre of one of the
biggest automotive recalls to date.
The recall comes a day after Toyota Motor Corp and
Nissan Motor Co said they were taking back some 6.5
million vehicles worldwide after investigations showed the
Takata airbag inflators were not properly sealed and so could be
damaged by moisture.
Honda has so far borne the brunt of the recalls linked to
the Takata air bag inflators, which can erupt with too much
force, spraying shrapnel inside the car. Six deaths have so far
been linked to the defective air bags, all on cars made by
Japan's third-largest automaker.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)