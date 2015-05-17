TOKYO May 17 Air bag manufacturer Takata Corp
and Japanese carmakers including Honda Motor Co
are locked in the commercial equivalent of a bad
marriage; not entirely happy in each other's company but unable
to break apart and wary of potentially costly court battles.
Honda on Friday unveiled a new model with an unusual sales
pitch - fuel efficient, lots of cargo space and, by the way, no
air bag inflators made by Takata, the Japanese supplier at the
centre of a global safety crisis that has rocked both companies.
Over the past five years, recalls have ballooned to include
36 million vehicles fitted with potentially lethal Takata air
bags, triggering a criminal investigation and lawsuits in the
United States, and testing ties between Takata and its main
customers, bankers and auto executives say.
Automakers don't normally discuss supply arrangements for
components like air bags in their new models.
But in a departure that underscores an increasingly strained
relationship, Sho Minekawa, Honda senior managing director, said
the new Shuttle wagon sold only in Japan would use inflators
from Takata's rival, Daicel Corp.
"We use very little from Takata for our domestic models and
that's been the trend in recent years," Minekawa said in
response to a question at the launch of the new car. "There was
a time when we used a lot."
The uneasy dynamic explains why Japan's automakers have not
been agitating for a shake-up or even restructuring at Takata
even as they give new contracts to other suppliers.
The automakers need Takata to supply replacement parts for
urgent repairs and cannot demand compensation that would
endanger its ability to do so in an industry where no rival
could readily take up the slack.
A court battle could risk embarrassing disclosures about the
responsibility of automakers in reviewing Takata's designs or in
pushing for cost cutting, a banker who has been in contact with
Takata said.
"The most important thing from the perspective of the
automakers is that they can ensure replacement parts are being
supplied in a stable fashion," said Masaki Higurashi, deputy
director of the automobile division at Japan's trade ministry
who is involved in coordinating the government's monitoring of
the recall crisis.
Any discussion of restructuring would have to wait until
after that, he said. "After all the replacement parts are
supplied, the automakers have to decide whether to let Takata
stay on as it is," he said. "I think the automakers are starting
to think about that."
Honda, still Takata's largest customer, recalled almost 5
million more cars last week after concluding the Takata air bags
they contained were at risk of exploding in accidents. Toyota
Motor Corp added another 5 million vehicles to the
tally and Nissan Motor 1.5 million.
Six deaths, all in Honda vehicles, have been linked to
shrapnel from defective Takata air bags. Problems with Takata
air bags have also been linked to more than 100 reported
injuries.
'NO CHOICE BUT TO STAY TOGETHER'
The Japanese automakers and Takata failed to agree on
whether the most recent recalls were necessary based on data
provided by Takata.
As a result, there is no agreement between Takata and the
automakers on how to split the costs, representatives of both
sides said. That will have to wait until after they have
determined why Takata air bag inflators are breaking down.
Takata will not be able to go it alone. The new costs could
be as much as $1 billion if all vehicles covered by the new
recall were repaired and the $100-per-car estimate favored by
analysts applied. By comparison, Takata's market value is a
little over $1 billion.
Takata has allocated $520 million to cover recall costs. At
a meeting with analysts on Thursday, CFO Yoichiro Nomura said
Takata had asked automakers to allow it to pay its share of
recall costs in installments, a concession that would allow it
to avoid a potentially destabilizing charge, according to
analysts who attended the closed-door briefing.
Takata CEO Shigehisa Takada, whose family controls some 57
percent of the auto parts maker, did not attend the meeting.
Nomura told attendees the CEO was busy with quality issues.
Honda is using a Takata competitor, Toyoda Gosei,
for driver's-side air bags for its new Accord sedan in North
America, two people with knowledge of that move have said.
Toyota is no longer among Takata's top five customers.
Even so, one purchasing manager at a Japanese automaker
involved in the recalls, who asked not to be named, said the
companies were forced to rely on Takata given its 20 percent
plus global market share.
"We have no choice but to stay together," he said.
