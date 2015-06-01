June 1 Takata Corp said on Monday that
it will continue producing air bags that use ammonium nitrate
propellant, but will change the design of the driver-side air
bag inflators.
The Japanese supplier is at the center of a global recall of
tens of millions of cars for potentially deadly air bag
inflators that could deploy with too much force and spray metal
fragments inside vehicles.
In written testimony ahead of a U.S. congressional hearing
scheduled on Tuesday, Takata executive Kevin Kennedy said other
companies producing replacements for potentially defective
Takata inflators will not use ammonium nitrate.
Kennedy said Takata is working with automakers "to
transition to newer versions of driver inflators in our
replacement kits or inflators made by other suppliers that do
not contain ammonium nitrate."
A Takata spokesman added that replacement inflators made by
Takata will continue to use ammonium nitrate, "which is safe and
effective for use in air bag inflators when properly engineered
and manufactured."
Lawmakers, some plaintiffs' attorneys and former Takata
employees have raised questions about the volatility and safety
of ammonium nitrate. Takata is the only major air bag supplier
using ammonium nitrate in its inflators.
Defective inflators have been linked to six deaths and
hundreds of injuries since 2003.
Takata also said it was "confident" that replacement
driver-side inflators with ammonium nitrate already installed in
owners' cars are safe, although it plans to replace those
replacement parts with newer designs.
In documents filed in May with the National Highway Traffic
Safety Administration, Takata said propellant wafers in
driver-side inflators installed on 17.6 million U.S. vehicles
"may experience an alteration over time" which could lead to
"over-aggressive combustion," particularly when exposed to "high
absolute humidity."
The air bags in all of the recalled vehicles use ammonium
nitrate, a relatively inexpensive and cleaner-burning compound
than other chemicals - but one that can be highly volatile,
especially when exposed to moisture, according to industry
officials and chemists.
In interviews earlier this year with Reuters, Mark Lillie, a
retired chemical engineer who left Takata in 1999, said he
raised concerns with the company about the safety of ammonium
nitrate.
"I literally said if we go forward with this, someone will
be killed," said Lillie, who also has spoken with congressional
investigators.
Discovery of a root cause of Takata's air bag problems "is
not imminent," according to David Kelly, head of an automakers'
coalition investigating Takata air bag inflator ruptures. Kelly
told Reuters last month that if a root cause cannot be found,
"we may have this same discussion again" years from now.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert, Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall in
Detroit; Editing by Matthew Lewis)