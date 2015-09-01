BRIEF-Condor announces 2016 year end results
* Condor Petroleum - combined production from Shoba and Taskuduk oil fields has averaged 522 barrels per day in three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DETROIT, Sept 1 U.S. safety regulators said on Tuesday that 19.2 million vehicles in the United States still have defective Takata Corp air bag inflators.
About 4 million of those vehicles have defective air bag inflators made by Takata on both the driver and passenger sides of the vehicle, according to an official from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)
In total, an estimated 23.4 million defective air bag inflators from Takata remain in U.S. cars, SUVs and trucks, the NHTSA official said.
Earlier, the NHTSA had said there were more than 30 million defective air bag inflators in U.S. vehicles. The reduced figure was due in part to double-counting of vehicles in previous estimates, the NHTSA official said.
The NHTSA recalled Takata air bags after some of them exploded with too much force, sending deadly shrapnel into the vehicle.
The NHTSA also said it has not yet been able to determine the root cause for the defective Takata air bag inflators. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Argentina's provinces have agreed to craft a new law with the federal government that would prevent provincial spending from rising faster than inflation, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.