DETROIT, Sept 1 U.S. safety regulators on
Tuesday said that about 19 million defective Takata Corp
air bag inflators remain installed in U.S. vehicles,
and that no root cause to the problem has been found.
About 19.2 million vehicles containing a total of 23.4
million air bag inflators made by 11 automakers have been
recalled, a NHTSA official said. The inflator figure is higher
because about 4 million vehicles have defective Takata air bag
inflators on both driver and passenger sides, the National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration official said.
The official briefed reporters on a telephone conference
call to update an issue that has been the subject of several
U.S. congressional hearings. Takata air bags can explode with
too much force, sending shrapnel into the vehicle.
Several months ago, the NHTSA had said there were more than
30 million defective air bag inflators in U.S. vehicles. The
reduced figure was due in part to double-counting of air bags
and vehicles in previous estimates, the NHTSA official said.
