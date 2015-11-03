(Adds details about settlement)
Nov 3 The U.S. Department of Transportation and
Takata Corp have settled a probe related to defective
air bags, and the company will pay $70 million to regulators and
car owners, Japan's Nikkei financial newspaper reported, citing
a source.
Takata also faces an additional $130 million in fines if it
violates the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
settlement, the newspaper said.
Reuters earlier reported that the Transportation Department
would announce its decision and enforcement action related to
its investigation of the company on Tuesday.
Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx is scheduled to hold a
news conference at 2 p.m. ET (6 p.m. GMT).
Millions of cars carrying Takata-made parts have been
recalled around the world by auto makers. Some Takata air-bag
inflators have exploded with too much force, spraying shrapnel
inside vehicles, regulators have found.
(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)