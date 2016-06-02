June 2 Michigan-based air bag maker Key Safety Systems and new Chinese parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp are discussing a potential investment in Takata Corp with the Japanese company's investment banker Lazard, Key Chief Executive Jason Luo said on Thursday.

Luo said he could not provide further details on whether Joyson and Key were interested in acquiring Takata or its air bag and seat belt operations.

Luo said Joyson on Thursday closed its $900 million acquisition of Key.

News of Joyson and Key's interest in Takata was first reported on Thursday by Crain's Detroit Business. (Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit)