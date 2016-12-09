Dec 9 The U.S. Department of Transportation on
Friday said it will press the auto industry to accelerate the
pace of replacements for defective Takata Corp air bag
inflators and signaled a likely widening of the industry's
largest ever recall.
U.S. officials now say at least 184 people have been injured
in incidents involving Takata air bags.
On a conference call with reporters, the department said
the Takata recall would eventually include about 42 million U.S.
vehicles and between 64 million and 69 million air bag inflators
in the United States.
(Reporting by David Shepardson and Bernie Woodall; Editing by
Tom Brown)