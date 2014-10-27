BEIJING/TOKYO Oct 28 Japan's Takata Corp
, whose potentially defective car air bags have been
linked to four deaths in the United States, is unlikely to be
dumped by its automaker customers given the cost and disruption
of such a move - for now.
Some business is leaking to rivals, but the industry doesn't
have the spare capacity to make a significant dent in Takata's
contracts. But over the coming few years, as the next new models
are designed and built, loyalty to Tokyo-based Takata, the
world's No.2 safety equipment maker, is likely to be tested.
"Takata's not going away," said Scott Upham, a former
executive at Takata and at third-ranked TRW Automotive Holdings
Corp and now president of Valient Market Research. "In
traditional Japanese fashion, they're going to take their lumps,
be contrite and quiet about it, and try to make it up to Honda
and the other automakers over time."
Takata has a strong enough cash position to weather the
crisis so far, and there is no sign that carmakers would, or
could, quickly abandon the company, industry officials say. Air
bags are built into a car's design and can't simply be replaced
by another make. Vetting the safety of a new air bag design is
time-consuming and costly.
"There's no alternative inflator producer with enough idle
capacity to replace Takata quickly," said a person with
knowledge of the matter. "Over the shorter term, no automaker
would be able to do that without causing huge disruptions in
production."
Takata's finances could, though, be stretched further if an
existing U.S. recall of some 7.8 million cars is made nationwide
- as called for by three Democratic senators.
That could mean an additional 5.3 million cars to fix, according
to Reuters calculations based on data from the carmakers and the
U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration
(NHTSA), ramping up the costs and making it the industry's
biggest recall in three decades.
Takata has said it set aside 75 billion yen ($690 million)
for recalls, enough to cover up to 9 million cars. The company
may book a quarterly charge of 2-3 billion yen to cover the cost
of additional recalls of vehicles fitted with potentially
defective air bags, two people familiar with the matter said on
Monday.
In the event of a national U.S. recall, Takata would not be
able to carry out that many fixes in a timely manner as it
doesn't have enough inflators in stock or the capacity to carry
out that scale of action - though some of those cars may already
have been scrapped. "There would be long, long lines of
customers at car dealers waiting to get their cars taken care
of," said one of those who attended a Takata briefing.
More than 16 million vehicles globally have been recalled
for defective Takata air bags since 2008, the bulk of them built
by Takata's biggest customer, Honda Motor Co. In some
instances, air bags have exploded with dangerous force, shooting
shrapnel into the car.
HOT AND HUMID
The U.S. House committee looking into the defective air bags
made by Takata will meet with safety regulators this week to go
over the details of the U.S. regional recalls that affect 10
automakers. Those recalls primarily cover hot
and humid areas like Florida and Puerto Rico where the humidity
may damage the propellant that triggers the air bag in the event
of a collision.
The recalls, amid an NHTSA investigation into whether Takata
improperly sealed explosive air bag inflators, have already cost
Takata almost half its market value this year.
NHTSA could increase the makes and models subject to recall,
given that Takata's manufacturing problems go beyond what the
company has disclosed to regulators about why the devices are at
risk of exploding dangerously, according to internal company
documents reviewed by Reuters.
The air bag safety crisis has prompted several lawsuits.
Takata, which started out making textiles in the 1930s, has
30 billion yen ($278 million) of bonds due in 2017-21, and 40
billion yen in outstanding loans, according to Thomson Reuters
data. Underscoring investors' longer-term credit concerns, the
cost of borrowing from the market has doubled from lows in the
middle of the year. Yields on Takata 2021 bonds
have jumped 25-30 basis points in the past
week as investors worry about cashflow implications once supply
contracts for existing car models run out.
"We have very limited concern on Takata's credit for the
next couple of years," said a Tokyo-based credit analyst.
"Serious changes could come after 2-3 years once outstanding car
models are replaced. Automakers may reduce Takata's share of air
bags, (though) they are just a part of the company's overall
portfolio."
CUSTOMER LOYALTY?
While leading Japanese carmakers, which traditionally have
strong ties to their suppliers, are more likely to stick with
Takata, the company "is going to see a real hit" from U.S.
automakers Chrysler, Ford Motor and General
Motors, and Germany's BMW, Upham said.
BMW declined to comment. A Takata spokesman said: "We take
this situation seriously and will cooperate fully with the
automakers and NHTSA on the investigations and recalls."
Jan Carlson, CEO of Autoliv Inc, told Reuters last
week that the market leader has "seen business come our way"
since July as the U.S. recalls grew, and Honda,
which has recalled over 5 million cars in the U.S., has shifted
some business to Daicel Corp, a rival Japanese air bag
inflator maker which "had the flexibility to slightly expand
capacity of an existing plant," a person with knowledge of the
matter said.
Shares in Osaka-based Daicel have risen 40 percent this
year, but the chemicals maker, which makes only the air bag
inflators, not the whole air bag, doesn't - yet - have the
capacity to take on a substantial chunk of Takata's business.
"Daicel smells blood in the water and they're really going
hard after this business," Upham said. "They'll be increasing
capacity. They're at the right place at the right time."
A spokesman for Daicel declined to comment.
Honda said on Friday it will continue to do business with
Takata, though various decisions will be made after gauging the
results of the U.S. regional vehicle recalls.
Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co
declined to comment specifically on the outlook for their ties
with Takata. Toyota's Latin America operations chief Steve St.
Angelo stressed last week that Toyota treats its suppliers as
part of its family.
"Toyota's not one to just dump a supplier," he told
reporters in Tokyo. "Have we ever eliminated a supplier? Yes.
But it's really, really tough. We will exhaust every opportunity
to help that supplier first."
Chrysler spokesman Eric Mayne said the firm "continues to
work closely with its supplier to review the performance of
certain air bag inflators." At Ford, chief financial officer Bob
Shanks said Takata was not a major supplier. "There are
alternatives. We actually don't use Takata to any significant
degree," he said. GM's CFO Chuck Stevens declined to comment.
By 2020, Valient's Upham predicts Takata will have slipped
to fourth in the industry rankings, with its share of the global
air bag-inflator market halving to 11 percent. He sees Daicel's
market share jumping to 24 percent from 16 percent, while
Autoliv will remain on top with 28 percent of the market, up
from 25 percent today.
