* Senators push Takata to expand recall across U.S.
* Takata admits it may have a parts shortage
* Federal regulator asks for increased penalties for
industry
By Eric Beech and Ben Klayman
WASHINGTON/DETROIT, Nov 21 An executive from
Japan's Takata Corp told U.S. senators on Thursday the
supplier is urgently trying to ramp up replacement parts for
millions of vehicles fitted with potentially deadly air bags,
but said it may not be able to move quickly enough.
The U.S. auto safety regulator also warned of the risks of
moving to a nationwide recall, as senators have urged, saying
such a move could divert replacement parts from humid regions
where the defective air bags are more likely to rupture upon
deployment, shooting metal shards into cars.
At least five fatalities have been linked to the defect so
far, mostly in the United States.
The hearing by the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee exposed
several blind spots of regulators and the auto industry about
the scope and urgency of the air bags' dangers.
About 16 million cars with Takata air bags have been
recalled worldwide, with more than 10 million of those in the
United States. But regulators and Takata, which supplies one in
five air bags globally, have yet to pinpoint why the parts are
at risk.
Hiroshi Shimizu, Takata's senior vice president for global
quality assurance, acknowledged that even if the company ramps
up production of replacement kits beyond the current pace of
300,000 a month, it may still not have enough parts. "Even if we
increase to 450,000, maybe still that's not speedy enough," he
said.
David Friedman, deputy administrator of the U.S. National
Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), told the
committee his agency is in touch with two other suppliers to
determine whether they are able to make replacement parts.
Friedman came under fire for NHTSA allowing automakers to
send out notices of "safety campaigns" rather than formal
recalls, leaving customers confused over the severity of the
problem. Friedman said his agency would have more control over
automakers if Congress passed legislation raising the maximum
allowable fine to punish uncooperative automakers, which is
currently capped at $35 million.
"We now have a new problem that we are addressing, which is
in effect a live hand-grenade in front of a driver and a
passenger," said Democratic Senator Bill Nelson, who chaired the
hearing, the first to examine the deadly air bag saga that came
to light in 2008 and has escalated in recent months.
The hearing held high stakes for Takata, which is facing a
criminal probe into the scandal, more than 20 class action
lawsuits and an NHTSA probe.
When pressed by Republican Senator Dean Heller for Takata to
take "full responsibility" for five deaths linked to the air
bags, Shimizu consulted a colleague multiple times. He answered
that two of the five fatalities were still under investigation,
but acknowledged "anomalies" with Takata air bag parts involved
in some fatal accidents. Shimizu said in his prepared comments
that Takata was "deeply sorry and anguished about each of the
reported instances."
Rick Schostek, Honda Motor Co's North American
executive vice president, was also asked about the slow rollout
of recalls that started in 2008. It was only this month that the
automaker turned its "safety improvement campaign" into a formal
recall. "I think we acted with urgency, but do I think we could
have moved faster in some respects? I absolutely do," he said.
'ROOT CAUSES'
Shimizu said Takata believes the "root causes" of the air
bag inflator ruptures are a combination of the age of the
inflator, persistent exposure to high humidity, and problems in
production.
The recalls so far have been focused on humid areas. That
approach was questioned at a news conference before the hearing,
when two U.S. senators linked the air bag defect to a 2003 death
in Arizona, which is not considered a humid area.
Charlene Weaver, 24, died in a Takata air bag-related
accident while she was a passenger in a 2004 Subaru Impeza in
Arizona, her sister, Kim Kopf, said. That model car was not
recalled until July of this year.
A Subaru spokesman said the company was just learning of the
incident but that, in general, there are many factors in any
accident. He added the company has no information to suggest the
fatality could be linked to the defect that is the focus of the
current recall.
The senators raised the possibility of Weaver's death as the
sixth fatality linked to Takata air bags and the first reported
outside of Honda vehicles.
Democratic Senator Ed Markey said the incident shows the
need for a nationwide recall. "Every single one of these Takata
air bags could be a ticking time bomb," he said.
NHTSA on Tuesday called on Takata and five automakers to
expand their regional recalls of driver-side air bags to cover
the entire United States, as senators have urged. But NHTSA's
Friedman said a parallel move to recall passenger-side air bags
nationwide would risk diverting parts from regions of high
humidity, where they are judged to be at highest risk.
"At this point, a national recall of all Takata air bags
would divert replacement air bags from areas where they are
clearly needed, putting lives at risk," he said.
Japan's Transport Minister Akihiro Ohta said on Friday he
was asking automakers to determine if it was necessary to widen
a safety recall in Japan given the U.S. action. Over 2.5 million
vehicles have been recalled in Japan for Takata air bags.
