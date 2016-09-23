WASHINGTON, Sept 23 The U.S. National Highway
Traffic Safety Administration on Friday released a series of
reports into Takata Corp's defective air bag inflators
linked to at least 14 deaths and more than 100 injuries that
have sparked the largest ever auto recall.
About 100 million Takata air bag inflators have been
declared defective worldwide. In the United States, nearly 70
million inflators have been declared defective. The reports
include a Takata internal report that looks into the Japanese
company's handling of the issue since the inflators were first
produced in 2000 as well as outside experts' analysis of the
defect.
