(Corrects total figure in headline, paragraph 1, and Mazda
recall figure in paragraph 5 after company revises number)
TOKYO May 22 Japan's Mazda Motor Corp,
Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsubishi Motors Corp
said on Friday they would recall about 710,000 more
cars equipped with air bag inflators made by parts supplier
Takata Corp.
The recalls follow similar moves last week by other Japanese
automakers to replace Takata's inflators. Regulators have linked
six deaths worldwide to defective Takata air bags which exploded
too violently and shot shrapnel into vehicles.
About a dozen automakers have so far called back more than
50 million vehicles worldwide since 2008 for Takata's inflators
in what has become the biggest automotive recall on record. That
figure includes the Japanese parts supplier's move this week to
double its U.S. recall to nearly 34 million vehicles for
investigative purposes.
The cause of the defect for this month's expanded recalls is
still unknown, and no new injury or accident has been reported.
Mazda said it was recalling about 112,000 vehicles in Japan,
including the Atenza sedan, Bongo van and two models it builds
for Nissan Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors. Fuji Heavy,
the maker of Subaru cars, is recalling 91,000 Imprezas in Japan.
Both companies said they were still working out plans for
any recall overseas.
Mitsubishi Motors is calling back about 100,000 cars in
Japan and 412,000 overseas, it said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chris
Gallagher and Kenneth Maxwell)