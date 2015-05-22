(Corrects total in headline and paragraph 1 to 624,000, not
630,000, and Mazda recall figure in paragraph 2 to 112,000, not
120,000, after company revises number; the incorrect Mazda
figure also appeared in a series of alerts)
TOKYO May 22 Mazda Motor Corp and
Mitsubishi Motors Corp said on Friday they would recall
about 624,000 more vehicles to replace air bag inflators made by
Japan's Takata Corp, following similar moves last week
by domestic automakers.
Mazda said it was recalling about 112,000 vehicles including
the Atenza sedan, Bongo van and two models it builds for Nissan
Motor Co and Mitsubishi Motors. A spokeswoman said it
was still working out plans for any recall overseas.
Mitsubishi Motors is calling back about 100,000 cars in
Japan and 412,000 overseas, it said.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)