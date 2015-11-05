* Shares fall 25 pct to lowest in more than 6 years
* $330 mln in stock value lost over two days
* Mazda to stop fitting inflators using ammonium nitrate
* Mitsubishi Motors, Subaru say may drop Takata inflators
* Takata to announce interim financial results on Friday
By Maki Shiraki
TOKYO, Nov 5 Shares in Japan's Takata Corp
slumped by a quarter on Thursday as more automakers
considered no longer using its air bag inflators, casting
further doubt on the future of the parts supplier at the centre
of a global recall crisis.
A day after Takata's biggest customer, Honda Motor Co
, said it would stop fitting its cars with the company's
air bag inflators, Mazda Motor Corp said
it would drop Takata inflators containing ammonium nitrate from
its new cars.
Japanese automakers Mitsubishi Motors Corp and
Subaru-maker Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd also said they
were thinking about switching away from Takata's inflators.
Air bag parts contributed 38 percent of Takata's total sales
last year. The company reports its first-half results on Friday.
U.S. regulators say Takata's inflators use a chemical
propellant they suspect causes the air bag to explode with too
much force, spraying metal shards into the car. The inflators
have been linked to eight deaths, all in Honda cars, and have
led to the recall of more than 40 million cars worldwide.
"We will not use Takata air bag inflators which contain
ammonium nitrate in our new cars," Akira Marumoto, Executive
Vice President of Mazda, Japan's fourth-largest automaker, told
reporters.
Earlier, Fuji Heavy CEO Yasuyuki Yoshinaga said: "We're
thinking of not using Takata's inflators for future cars." He
said Subaru may also look elsewhere for the inflators it needs
to fix cars under recall as it was taking Takata too long to
supply them.
Shares in Takata slumped 25 percent, or by their daily limit
of 300 yen - to close at a 6-1/2-year low. In two days, some
$330 million has been wiped from the company's market value.
The founding Takada family owns about 60 percent of Takata,
while Honda holds 1.2 percent.
A Toyota Motor Corp executive said on Thursday the
company continued to investigate Takata's air bag inflators and
remained committed to using "higher quality" components. He did
not elaborate.
On Wednesday, Nissan Motor Co said it would defer
to U.S. regulators on actions related to Takata.
Takata said on Wednesday it would pay a $70 million fine
imposed by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration (NHTSA) in instalments, and phase out - as
ordered by NHTSA - the use of potentially volatile ammonium
nitrate as a propellant in its air bag inflators.
($1 = 121.4700 yen)
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Additional reporting by Kentaro
Sugiyama; Writing and additional reporting by Chang-Ran Kim;
Editing by Ian Geoghegan)