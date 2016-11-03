UPDATE 1-VW ex-CEO may have known of cheating sooner - prosecutors
* Former CEO has denied earlier knowledge of cheating (Recasts, adds prosecution quote, background)
TOKYO Nov 4 Trading in shares of Takata Corp was halted on Friday after the Nikkei business daily reported the embattled Japanese auto parts maker was preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing for its U.S. unit to help secure a financial sponsor.
Takata, which has retained investment bank Lazard Ltd as an adviser, has been working to choose a backer for its turnaround as it faces huge costs related to the global recall of millions of potentially faulty air bag inflators.
In a statement, Takata said those efforts are ongoing.
"The primary collective goal is assessing all bids and reaching a resolution that is in the best interests of all our stakeholders while promoting public safety and enabling Takata to remain a viable and valued global supplier to the automotive industry," it said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Perry)
Jan 27 Diversified manufacturer Honeywell International Inc posted fourth-quarter revenue that was roughly flat compared with a year earlier, while analysts were expecting an increase, hurt by weakness in its aerospace and energy businesses.
LONDON, Jan 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Kilap Gueye and Abdellatif Yakoubou arrived in Italy at two very different moments in history.