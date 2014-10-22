TOKYO Oct 22 Japan's Takata Corp said
on Wednesday it would cooperate fully with U.S. authorities and
automakers after the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration urged vehicle owners to act swiftly on recall
notices to replace the company's defective airbags.
"We take (the NHTSA's) latest action seriously," Takata said
in a statement.
It added that the cost of repairs for the 4.74 million
vehicles subject to NHTSA's bulletin on Monday had already been
set aside, and that any additional costs would be minimal.
