TOKYO Nov 4 Takata Corp, the Japanese supplier at the centre of a massive recall crisis for defective air bag inflators, said Chief Executive Shigehisa Takada would hold a news conference in Tokyo at 11:00 a.m. (0200 GMT) on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Yoichiro Nomura and quality chief Hiroshi Shimizu will also attend the briefing.

Shares in Takata fell as much as 6.7 percent in early morning trade. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)