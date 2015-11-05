TOKYO Nov 5 Shares of Japanese supplier Takata
Corp plunged 21 percent on Thursday, extending a sharp
fall from the day before when top customer Honda Motor Co
said it would stop buying a component at the heart of a
multi-million-vehicle recall.
Takata slid to 936 yen in early Tokyo trade, the lowest
level since April 2009. The shares have fallen by nearly a third
over the last two days.
Takata faces fresh questions over its future after Honda, in
a harshly worded statement on Wednesday, said it would no longer
use its front air bag inflators. Business ties between the two
date back decades, with the automaker holding a small stake in
Takata.
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)