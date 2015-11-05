TOKYO Nov 5 Shares of Japanese supplier Takata Corp plunged 21 percent on Thursday, extending a sharp fall from the day before when top customer Honda Motor Co said it would stop buying a component at the heart of a multi-million-vehicle recall.

Takata slid to 936 yen in early Tokyo trade, the lowest level since April 2009. The shares have fallen by nearly a third over the last two days.

Takata faces fresh questions over its future after Honda, in a harshly worded statement on Wednesday, said it would no longer use its front air bag inflators. Business ties between the two date back decades, with the automaker holding a small stake in Takata. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)