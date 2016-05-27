TOKYO May 27 Japan's transport ministry said on Friday automakers will recall about an additional 7 million cars equipped with Takata Corp air bag inflators without a drying agent by March 2019, bringing the total recalled in the country to 19.6 million cars.

The ministry said Takata and automakers had found the absence of desiccants could make ammonium nitrate used in the air bag inflators deteriorate when exposed to temperature changes over a long period of time. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ryan Woo)