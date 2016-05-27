BRIEF-Panorama Petroleum: Shares for debt
* Panorama Petroleum Inc- Shares-for-debt agreement has been reached with creditors Maverick Petroleum Ltd. for a $4.9 million debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO May 27 Japan's transport ministry said on Friday automakers will recall about an additional 7 million cars equipped with Takata Corp air bag inflators without a drying agent by March 2019, bringing the total recalled in the country to 19.6 million cars.
The ministry said Takata and automakers had found the absence of desiccants could make ammonium nitrate used in the air bag inflators deteriorate when exposed to temperature changes over a long period of time. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ryan Woo)
* Panorama Petroleum Inc- Shares-for-debt agreement has been reached with creditors Maverick Petroleum Ltd. for a $4.9 million debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC - EXPECTS TO HAVE ALL QUARTERLY REPORTS FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 FILED PRIOR TO END OF MONTH OF FEBRUARY
* TRANSGLOBE ENERGY CORPORATION ANNOUNCES 2017 CAPITAL BUDGET