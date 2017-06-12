TOKYO, June 12 Japan's Takata Corp has recommended reappointing its current board, including Chairman Shigehisa Takada, at its annual shareholders meeting as the embattled auto parts maker struggles to survive.

The company, which faces bankruptcy over costs related to the recall of its potentially deadly air bag inflators, made the proposal in a letter to shareholders on Monday. Its annual meeting is scheduled on June 27.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)