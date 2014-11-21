(Adds minister comments, background)
TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's transport minister said on
Friday he had directed Takata Corp to investigate its
defective air bags, which have triggered massive recalls, adding
the ministry was directly in touch with the auto safety
equipment supplier over the issue.
The ministry usually relies on automakers themselves to
report incidents and announce recalls, but in Takata's case,
officials are talking directly to the supplier, underscoring the
severity of the matter.
"We are dealing with the matter strictly and directly
ordering Takata to investigate (air bag) malfunctioning
incidents and requesting information from them," Transport
Minister Akihiro Ohta told a news briefing.
About 16 million cars fitted with Takata air bags have been
recalled worldwide, with more than 10 million of those in the
United States, where the Tokyo-based firm faces a regulatory
probe, a criminal investigation and more than 20 class action
lawsuits.
Executives from Takata and its major customer, Honda Motor
Co, were called to testify at a U.S. Senate hearing on
Thursday, where they apologised for injuries and deaths caused
by air bags that exploded with too much force, shooting shrapnel
into the vehicle. At least five deaths have been related to
Takata's defective air bags, all in Honda vehicles.
Both regulators and Takata, which supplies one in five air
bags globally, have yet to pinpoint why the parts are at risk.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
called on Takata and five automakers this week to expand
piecemeal regional recalls of driver-side air bags to cover the
entire United States, as senators have urged.
Ohta said he was asking automakers to determine if it was
necessary in Japan to widen the recall of air bags to match
those that were being expanded nationwide in the United States.
