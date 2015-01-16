TOKYO Jan 16 Japanese Transport Minister
Akihiro Ohta said on Friday the ministry was considering whether
it needs to revise existing laws to inspect auto parts companies
in the wake of massive Takata Corp recalls.
Under current rules, the regulator relies heavily on
automakers to investigate their parts suppliers.
Millions of cars have been recalled worldwide over Takata's
air bags, which can explode with too much force and spray
shrapnel in cars.
Japan's transport ministry has stepped up its efforts to
deal with the air bag fallout, setting up a special task force
to speed up the collection of potentially defective air bags.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Mari Saito; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)