TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's transport minister said on
Friday that he had directed Takata Corp to investigate
its defective air bags, adding that the ministry was directly in
touch with the supplier over the issue.
Japan's transport ministry usually works through automakers
in recall matters but in this case was directly in touch with
Takata, underscoring the severity of the matter.
Transport Minister Akihiro Ohta also told a news conference
that he was asking automakers to determine if it was necessary
to widen the recall of air bags to Japan, given the U.S.
regulator's order to widen regional recalls nationwide in the
United States.
