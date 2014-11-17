By Jessica Dye
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 Takata Corp and Honda
Motor Co were hit Monday with a lawsuit over an air bag
linked to the death last month of a woman in Florida, the latest
legal issue for the companies as they continue to recall
millions of vehicles for the faulty part.
The family of Hien Tran filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in
state court in Orange County, Florida, according to the family's
lawyer, Henry Didier. Tran died on Oct. 2, three days after her
2001 Honda Accord hit another car and the air bag exploded, the
suit said.
A medical examiner in Florida told Reuters that Tran had
"stab-type wounds" from air-bag shrapnel that contributed to her
death, which was originally investigated as a homicide due to
the nature of her wounds.
"A Honda spokesman said the company had not seen the suit
and could not yet comment. He said Honda encouraged owners of
recalled cars to get their vehicles fixed."
A Takata spokesman declined to comment.
Takata air bags are the target of a U.S. safety
investigation that started earlier this year over the risk that
they could explode during an accident, spraying metal shards.
More than 16 million vehicles made by nearly a dozen different
automakers have been recalled globally over the problematic
parts since 2008.
Tran's death is the most recent of four in the U.S. known to
be linked to Takata air bags in Honda vehicles. Three of those
deaths, including Tran's, were in Honda Accords, the lawsuit
said. Honda has also identified a fifth air bag-related fatality
in Malaysia.
The lawsuit accused Honda of failing to adequately warn car
owners about the potential dangers, even after it had issued
recalls and received reports about air bag-related injuries and
deaths. Between 2009 and 2014, at least eight serious injuries
were linked to the air bags, the suit said.
The lawsuit cited a Sept. 22 message from Honda to its
dealer network telling them not to "proactively contact
customers at this time" about the issue because there were not
enough replacement parts. That message went out a week before
Tran's accident, the lawsuit said.
"She didn't know about it, because she never got a recall
notification until after she was dead," Didier told Reuters.
In addition to several personal-injury and wrongful-death
suits, Takata, Honda and other car makers affected by the
recalls face more than 15 proposed class actions from customers
who say the safety issues caused their vehicles' value to
plummet.
(Reporting by Jessica Dye in New York; Additional reporting by
Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Bernard
Orr)