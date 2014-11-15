By Trinna Leong
| SIBU, Malaysia
SIBU, Malaysia Nov 15 The death of a heavily
pregnant Malaysian woman in a car crash on Borneo island in July
opens a new front in a widening U.S. investigation into
defective air bags that has triggered one of the biggest safety
recalls in automotive history.
Law Suk Leh, 43, was driving her 11-year-old Honda City car
in twilight on Sunday, July 27 when it collided with another
vehicle making a turn across her lane at an intersection in a
quiet industrial zone on the outskirts of Sibu, a town in the
Malaysian-ruled northwest of Borneo.
According to local police, Law, who was wearing a seat belt,
was hit in the neck by a single fragment of metal, nearly 2.5
centimetres (1 inch) in diameter, from the air bag that tore
apart in the collision. The post mortem report showed she died
from a "severe puncture wound on the neck".
Law and her 41-year-old Filipino husband were visiting
family in Sibu ahead of the Eid public holidays. They had driven
down from the nearby sultanate of Brunei where they lived and
worked.
The 21-year-old driver of the other vehicle involved in the
collision told Reuters he was taking family and friends to a
local night market. He said an ambulance was called after the
crash, but a pick-up truck driver offered to drive Law to the
hospital.
"Me and the woman's husband carried her to the back of the
pick-up. She had a hole in her throat and was bleeding badly.
Her husband had a cloth covering her throat, trying to control
the bleeding," he said.
"She was still alive, but couldn't speak."
Law was later transferred to an ambulance, but was
pronounced dead en route to hospital, where a baby daughter was
delivered alive, but died two days later, police said. Law's
nephew, Law Ee Liang, said his aunt had just a week left of her
pregnancy. Other members of Law's family declined to discuss the
incident. Law also had a seven-year-old son, who possibly lives
with his grandparents in Sibu, police said.
Law's husband, who told police their car was travelling at
60-70 km (37-43 miles) per hour, suffered minor injuries in the
front passenger seat unrelated to the air bag, police said.
MORE CARS RECALLED
Confirming the fatal incident on Thursday, Honda Motor
recalled another 170,000 of its cars to have the air
bags replaced, taking its total recalls over potentially
defective air bags made by Japan's Takata Corp to
almost 10 million in recent years. About 7
million cars of other makes have also been recalled.
Law's is the fifth Takata air bag-linked fatality, and the
first outside the United States. All have been in Honda cars.
Takata has said it is the subject of a U.S. criminal
investigation over its air bags. Its executives, and those from
Honda, its biggest customer, are expected to face congressional
hearings in the coming week.
Takata has previously said problems with the inflator
propellant - the explosive that allows the air bag to inflate in
a fraction of a second on impact - can lead air bags to rupture,
shooting shrapnel into the vehicle.
While humid Florida and the steamy island of Borneo are more
than 16,000 kms (10,000 miles) apart, their sticky climates may
hold a clue to some of the Takata-related fatalities.
In June, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration said it was looking into whether driving in high
humidity regions contributed to the risk of Takata air bag
explosions. A line of inquiry has been that inflators can become
dangerously volatile when the propellant is exposed to moisture
- even years after installation.
Honda said its latest recall was due to a malfunctioning
conveyor at a now-closed U.S. plant that may have exposed
propellant tablets to moisture.
Honda's Brunei branch alerted the Japanese automaker to the
Malaysian incident, police said, and a team of five
investigators arrived in Sibu about two weeks later to collect
the ruptured air bag. Police said Honda had contacted Law's
family, but had no further details.
(Writing by Ian Geoghegan; Editing by Mark Bendeich)