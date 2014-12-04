MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexico's economy ministry
said on Wednesday that it has requested information from the
local unit of Japanese auto parts supplier Takata Corp
to determine which car models have used Takata products at the
center of a global recall.
The economy ministry said that Takata had until Dec. 5 to
respond to the request and that the country's consumer
protection agency could issue alerts based on the information
that Takata provides.
Takata Corp earlier on Wednesday acknowledged that it still
does not understand what is causing air bag explosions in a
global safety scandal that has involved the recall of more than
16 million cars worldwide and been linked to at least five
fatalities.
(Reporting by Dave Graham and Adriana Barrera)