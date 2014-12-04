(Adds official's comment on workplace safety recommendations)
MEXICO CITY Dec 3 Mexico's economy ministry
said it requested information from the local unit of Japanese
auto parts supplier Takata Corp to determine which car
models have used Takata products at the center of a global
recall.
The ministry said Takata had until Friday to respond, and
the country's consumer protection agency could issue alerts
based on the information Takata provides.
Takata acknowledged earlier on Wednesday that it still does
not understand what's causing air bag explosions in a global
safety crisis that has seen more than 16 million cars recalled
worldwide since 2008, and has been linked to five fatalities.
Deputy Economy Minister Rogelio Garza said the government is
in the initial stages of investigating air bag inflators made at
Takata's factory in Monclova in northern Mexico.
"We don't know what happened with the air bags," Garza said.
"What we have done here in Mexico is first to talk to Takata,
and what they tell us is what I'm telling you: We have not
identified what it is that's causing it, whether it is the
cartridge that is exploding or another mechanism."
"So, we are really just compiling information, investigating
but at a local level until we know what happened," he added.
Garza said labor authorities had inspected the Monclova
plant in August and issued 171 recommendations related to minor
workplace safety concerns, but that none were related to the air
bag recall.
The Mexican government said it also requested information
from auto assembly plants regarding which models used Takata
products.
