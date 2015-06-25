TOKYO, June 25 Takata Corp, the Japanese auto parts maker at the centre of a massive global vehicle recall over its potentially defective airbags, said it would hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. (0730 GMT) on Thursday.

The company will brief on its shareholders meeting to be held Thursday and on the status of its recalls.

CEO Shigehisa Takada and other executives are slated to attend, the company said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)