By David Morgan
WASHINGTON May 24 The U.S. auto safety
watchdog, long criticized as toothless and slow, is showing both
bark and bite under its new boss - a testimony to his
credentials as a safety expert and a hardening of the
administration's policy after a wave of deadly defects.
Having taken the helm of the National Highway Traffic Safety
Administration in January, Mark Rosekind has wasted no time in
forcing reluctant companies into recalling millions of defective
vehicles. In doing so, he has shown greater willingness than
some of his predecessors to use the government's full legal
powers over the industry, some for the first time.
In the past week alone, the agency announced the biggest
recall in history, involving nearly 34 million vehicles with
potentially deadly Takata Corp air bags. It also
scheduled a rare public hearing to review Fiat Chrysler
recalls involving 10 million vehicles and warned of
potential multiple penalties that could total $700 million.
Rosekind, 60, took over the regulator after a bruising year
of criticism from the public and Congress over failures to
respond quickly to major safety crises. And he came with clear
marching orders from Washington: take dangerous vehicles off
U.S. roads.
"We brought him in to bring it," Transportation Secretary
Anthony Foxx told Reuters in an interview.
"Having someone who personifies the kind of aggressiveness
with which we expect the agency to operate is healthy for
external stakeholders as well as our own folks at DOT
(Department of Transportation) and NHTSA."
Current and former officials say recalls did not always
serve as a top priority for earlier administrators.
For instance, David Kelly, who filled the job on an acting
basis at the end of the George W. Bush administration, focused
on fuel economy.
During that administration, the agency's preferred approach
was to address safety issues through voluntary service
campaigns, though they were still outnumbered by recalls.
Critics say a similar approach continued into President Barack
Obama's administration.
"We finally have a NHTSA administrator who wants to be the
cop on the beat," said Joan Claybrook, who led the agency in the
1970s.
Rosekind declined to be interviewed for the story.
David Strickland, the last permanent NHTSA administrator who
served between 2010 and 2013, told Reuters that Rosekind was
looking for new levers to bring change, just as past agency
chiefs did.
"I used tools that were uncommon when I was administrator,"
said Strickland, who pointed to $49 million in civil penalties
he levied against Toyota Motor Corp. Up to then, he
said, the regulator's biggest ever fine had totaled only $1
million.
During his tenure, the agency drew fire for being slow to
act on unintended acceleration in Toyota vehicles, and over an
agreement with Fiat Chrysler to limit the recall of Jeep
vehicles equipped with fuel tanks that could rupture and catch
fire in crashes.
Now an attorney who represents an automaker group that
includes Toyota, Strickland said the compromise reached on Jeep
vehicles in 2013 prevented a drawn-out legal battle that would
have kept unsafe cars on the roads for years.
The same recalls will now be scrutinized at Rosekind's
hearing in July.
Several other former NHTSA chiefs were unavailable for
comment.
COMMANDING PRESENCE
The appointment of Rosekind, a former member of the National
Transportation Safety Board, raised eyebrows because of his lack
of auto industry background but was welcomed by safety
advocates, who viewed his public safety expertise credentials as
eclipsing those of many of his predecessors.
Distinguished by a towering frame and gray mane, Rosekind is
a Stanford- and Yale-educated expert who worked as a scientific
consultant before spending four years at the NTSB, where he took
part in seven major accident investigations.
"He thrived under pressure and was a commanding, decisive
presence at accident scenes," said Debbie Hersman, who chaired
the NTSB at the time.
Former NHTSA officials say a lack of safety expertise has
made it hard for some administrators to press for recalls
internally.
A congressional report released last year said the agency
for years either overlooked or failed to grasp evidence
identifying a deadly ignition-switch defect in General Motors
Co vehicles, which has led to 104 deaths and 2.6 million
recalls. [tinyurl.com/kvbd8tu
]
In its defense, the agency has pointed to its limited
resources and enforcement powers. Its Office of Defects
Investigation, responsible for monitoring 250 million vehicles
on U.S. roads, has a staff of 51 and annual budgets of $10
million - about 4 cents per vehicle. By contrast, GM alone
generated net income of $2.8 billion in 2014.
Yet acting within the same constraints, Rosekind has
utilized some legal tools that have been available, but rarely
used before.
In the Takata recall, the regulator for the first time is
exercising its authority to expedite recalls under the 2000
Transportation Recall Enhancement, Accountability and
Documentation (TREAD) Act. The Fiat Chrysler hearing will be the
first of its kind for the watchdog since 2012 and the biggest
ever.
"He's using the resources he has and working to change the
culture at the agency from one that gets along with the auto
industry to one that regulates the auto industry," said Clarence
Ditlow, a leading auto safety advocate who heads
Washington-based Center for Auto Safety. The agency now has a
boss who is not tied to the auto industry, but knows Washington
and regulation, Ditlow said.
Automakers and Wall Street investors expect the new tough
regulator to drive up industry costs by forcing companies to
boost reserves for future recalls after a record 64 million
vehicles were recalled last year.
Yet bringing lasting change remains a daunting challenge for
Rosekind, whose term will end along with Obama's in early 2017.
Takata's airbag recall alone could take years to complete as
automakers scramble to line up replacement parts.
"The next two years is going to be a sprint," Rosekind said
in March. "We have no time to waste."
(Additional reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit, Editing by
Soyoung Kim and Tomasz Janowski)