Sept 28 The U.S. regulator overseeing the
replacement of Takata Corp air bags is considering an
order that would expand the recalls and has contacted seven
manufacturers who could be affected, including Volkswagen AG
and Tesla Motors Inc, Bloomberg reported.
Takata identified the seven as companies it supplied with
air bag inflators that use ammonium nitrate propellant, the
National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said in
letters dated Sept. 22, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1P0PT8d)
Reuters could not immediately verify the contents of the
letters or reach the NHTSA, Takata, Volkswagen and Tesla for
comment.
Takata air bag inflators have been linked to eight deaths
and more than 100 injuries. The devices can explode with too
much force, spraying metal shrapnel into vehicle passenger
compartments. About 19 million Takata inflators remain installed
in U.S. vehicles.
No cause has been determined. But experts believe ammonium
nitrate, the propellant used by Takata, may become unstable over
time when exposed to humidity. Takata is the only air bag
manufacturer that uses ammonium nitrate, a practice that has
raised questions in Congress about the safety of replacement
products being used in the recall.
